Wednesday, 12 December 2018

Zahradil to lead ODS for European Parliamentary elections

Prague Daily Monitor |
11 December 2018

Novinky.cz reports that MEP Jan Zahradil will lead the Civic Democrats at the European Parliamentary elections scheduled for May 2019. This is the fourth time that Zahradil will do so. Zahradil will also lead the European Conservatives and Reformists alliance, which the ODS is part of. Petr Fiala, the leader of the ODS called Zahradil a competent politician, and someone with the right European experience.