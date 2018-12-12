Defence Ministry to spend CZK 1.5 billion on new weapon purchases
The Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar (ANO) announced on Tuesday that his ministry would be spending CZK 1.5 billion over the next six years on the modernisation of its weaponry. According to Czech Television, the ministry intends to acquire new Mk-3 Bolide missiles, to be used in the army's RBS-70, anti-aircraft batteries, from 2020 to 2024.
It will do this through a NATO tender process. In addition, the Ministry will spend over CZK 200 million, on upgrading the army's CASA military aircraft, with modern navigation systems and radars.
