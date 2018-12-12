Wednesday, 12 December 2018

ECHR rejects Babiš's appeal about being an STB informant

Prague Daily Monitor |
12 December 2018

Respekt magazine reports that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), rejected an appeal filed by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, against a verdict of the Slovak Constitutional Court, which acknowledged his role as an informant of the former Czechoslovak Secret Police (STB).

The Slovak Constitutional Court in turn, had earlier overturned the verdict of a lower court, which ruled in favour of Babiš, when he challenged the National Memory Institute (UPN) of Slovakia's categorisation of him as an STB informant.