A fifth of Czechs are burnt out
Czech Television reports that 20% of Czech employees suffer from Burnout Syndrome and are unable to cope with the emotional, mental and physical stress of modern working styles. Based on research by the Psychiatric Clinic of Charles University, the report states that people across age groups, occupations, hierarchies and genders are affected, including top executives, health workers, teachers, police officers and judges. Surprisingly, an estimated 12% of doctors suffer from the debilitating effects of depression and unhappiness.
