Not many takers for paternity leave
Czech Television reports that interest by fathers of new born children in taking paternity leave was lower than expected in the year since the option has been introduced.
Fathers are entitled to take a week's leave after the birth of a child, but according to data from the Czech Social Security Administration (CSSZ), only about half of new fathers have taken leave in 2018, with an estimated 33,000 applications in the first three quarters of the year.
Experts attribute this to the fact that a cap exists on the maximum amount that is paid out, and men who earn more are at a disadvantage.
- Login to post comments
Technical maintenance at Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS. This time she has a look behind the scenes and checks out the technical maintenance service provided by Czech Airlines Technics and the brand the Hangar S at Prague Airport. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.