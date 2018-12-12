Wednesday, 12 December 2018

Not many takers for paternity leave

Prague Daily Monitor |
12 December 2018

Czech Television reports that interest by fathers of new born children in taking paternity leave was lower than expected in the year since the option has been introduced.

Fathers are entitled to take a week's leave after the birth of a child, but according to data from the Czech Social Security Administration (CSSZ), only about half of new fathers have taken leave in 2018, with an estimated 33,000 applications in the first three quarters of the year.

Experts attribute this to the fact that a cap exists on the maximum amount that is paid out, and men who earn more are at a disadvantage.