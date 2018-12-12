Wednesday, 12 December 2018

Zeman's former Chief of Staff to appear in court to challenge lack of security clearance

Prague Daily Monitor |
12 December 2018

iDNES.cz reports that Vratislav Mlynar, the former Chief of Staff of President Milos Zeman, will appear in court on December 19th, where he will challenge the National Security Authority's (NBU) decision not to grant him a security clearance. Mlynar served in the position from 2013 to 2016 and resigned, after the lack of a clearance affected his work. He filed the case against the NBU in 2016.