Zeman's former Chief of Staff to appear in court to challenge lack of security clearance
iDNES.cz reports that Vratislav Mlynar, the former Chief of Staff of President Milos Zeman, will appear in court on December 19th, where he will challenge the National Security Authority's (NBU) decision not to grant him a security clearance. Mlynar served in the position from 2013 to 2016 and resigned, after the lack of a clearance affected his work. He filed the case against the NBU in 2016.
Technical maintenance at Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS. This time she has a look behind the scenes and checks out the technical maintenance service provided by Czech Airlines Technics and the brand the Hangar S at Prague Airport. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
