Thursday, 13 December 2018

Controversy at Czech Radio as Head of Vltava section forced out

Prague Daily Monitor |
13 December 2018

René Zavoral, the Director of Czech Radio, chose not to extend the contract of Petr Fischer, the popular Head of the Vltava section, on Wednesday. Zavoral cited Fischer's failure to raise the listenership, amongst other reasons.

The move was controversial according to Respekt magazine and stemmed from a personal conflict between the two. A number of respected personalities from the arts and cultural fields began a signature campaign in support of Fischer and wrote an open letter to Zavoral, asking him to reconsider his decision.