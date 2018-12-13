Thursday, 13 December 2018

MEPs debate Babiš' conflict of interest

Members of European Parliament debated PM Andrej Babiš' (ANO) conflict of interest on Wednesday, as his firm Agrofert, continues to receive state and EU subsidies. Babiš has officially placed his ownership of the firm in a trust, while he is PM, but many MEPs and Czech MPs argue that this is not enough.

Agrofert is one of the biggest benefits of subsidies in the country. EU Budget Commissioner Günther Oettinger told MEPs that the EU would not distribute subsidies to Agrofert, until the situation became clearer.