Senate eventually passes lower salary raise for politicians
Amidst fears that the Senate would reject a bill passed in the Chamber of Deputies to limit the salary raise that national politicians would get from 2019 to 9%, the bill made it through the Senate on Wednesday.
According to Czech Television, the Chamber had earlier voted to limit the automatic increase of salaries to CZK 82,400 instead of CZK 90,600 for MPs and Senators, in a move spearheaded by the opposition.
If the Senate had rejected the restriction, there was talk of a special post-Christmas session of the Chamber, on the 28th of December, to override the Senate's rejection.
