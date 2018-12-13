Snowfall causes 30-kilometer long jams on D1
Czech Television reports that the D1 highway between Prague and Brno saw traffic jams that extended longer than 30 K.M. in the Vysocina region, on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Jams were reported in both directions, with stranded motorists waiting as long as 3 to 4 hours, before traffic started moving again.
The snow and icy weather caused a number of crashes and made rescues more difficult, compounding the traffic jams. Separately, the snow also delayed a number of trains in the region.
