Friday, 14 December 2018

Gazdík to finish term as STAN chief in April

Prague Daily Monitor |
Aktuálně.cz reports that Petr Gazdík, the head of the Alliance of Mayors and Independents (STAN), will not seek a new term and hopes to finish his current term early, in April 2019. Gazdík intends to continue in politics as an MP but will use the time off to spend it with his family and young children. Vice Chair Vít Rakušan, the Mayor of Kolín, is seen as a favourite to replace Gazdík as chair in April.