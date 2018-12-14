Friday, 14 December 2018

Latvian police arrest local head of Škoda Transportation

Prague Daily Monitor |
14 December 2018

Latvian Radio announced that Vladislav Kozák, the regional director of Škoda Transportation, was arrested on Thursday, by the Riga metropolitan police. The KNAB Anti-Corruption Agency of Latvia, suggests the case concerns a tender for the supply of trolleybuses and buses from 2013 and low-floor trams from 2016. Kozák is accused of bribery and corruption to the tune of EUR 800.000.