Latvian police arrest local head of Škoda Transportation
Latvian Radio announced that Vladislav Kozák, the regional director of Škoda Transportation, was arrested on Thursday, by the Riga metropolitan police. The KNAB Anti-Corruption Agency of Latvia, suggests the case concerns a tender for the supply of trolleybuses and buses from 2013 and low-floor trams from 2016. Kozák is accused of bribery and corruption to the tune of EUR 800.000.
- Login to post comments
Technical maintenance at Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS. This time she has a look behind the scenes and checks out the technical maintenance service provided by Czech Airlines Technics and the brand the Hangar S at Prague Airport. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.