Tuesday, 18 December 2018

Christian Democrats want Ťok to explain D1 mess in parliament

Prague Daily Monitor |
17 December 2018

Pavel Belobradek, the leader of the KDU-CSL, told television host Vaclav Moravec, on his show on Czech Television, on Sunday, that he intends to ask Transport Minister Dan Tok (ANO) to explain the continuing traffic chaos on the D1 to parliament.

Belobradek suggested that his party would propose adding the topic to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting of the Chamber of Deputies. The main highway in the country, the D1, links Prague and Brno, and has seen chaotic traffic jams all week, due to heavy snowfall and construction work in the Vysocina region.