DROZD system sees over 80,000 registrations
Czech Television reports that the Voluntary Registration of Citizens Travelling Abroad (DROZD) System has seen over 80,000 registrations so far, this year. This figure is over 30,000 higher than the amount of registrations in 2017.
The DROZD system allows the government to alert citizens travelling abroad in times of danger and was used as recently as the Strasbourg terror attack, earlier this week. The system is used most in the summer, by Czechs who travel to destinations in Asia and Africa.
It was put into place after the Boxing Day Tsunami in Asia, in December 2004, when the government was unable to contact hundreds of Czech holidaymakers.
- Login to post comments
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.