Tuesday, 18 December 2018

DROZD system sees over 80,000 registrations

Prague Daily Monitor |
17 December 2018

Czech Television reports that the Voluntary Registration of Citizens Travelling Abroad (DROZD) System has seen over 80,000 registrations so far, this year. This figure is over 30,000 higher than the amount of registrations in 2017.

The DROZD system allows the government to alert citizens travelling abroad in times of danger and was used as recently as the Strasbourg terror attack, earlier this week. The system is used most in the summer, by Czechs who travel to destinations in Asia and Africa.

It was put into place after the Boxing Day Tsunami in Asia, in December 2004, when the government was unable to contact hundreds of Czech holidaymakers.