Tuesday, 18 December 2018

Hidden Falconer's house to open at Prague Castle

Prague Daily Monitor |
17 December 2018

iDNES.cz reports that a previously hidden falconer's house in the Prague Castle complex will be opened to the public in the new year. Located in the same courtyard as the Castle riding school, the house has an exquisite Renaissance façade and underwent an extensive restoration over the last year.

Over the centuries, the house has seen different uses, including that of a carpenter's quarters, a butchery and a guardhouse. It will host an exhibition on falconry, when open next year.