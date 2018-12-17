Hidden Falconer's house to open at Prague Castle
iDNES.cz reports that a previously hidden falconer's house in the Prague Castle complex will be opened to the public in the new year. Located in the same courtyard as the Castle riding school, the house has an exquisite Renaissance façade and underwent an extensive restoration over the last year.
Over the centuries, the house has seen different uses, including that of a carpenter's quarters, a butchery and a guardhouse. It will host an exhibition on falconry, when open next year.
- Login to post comments
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.