Petr Mach quits SSO, will not lead European Election campaign
Petr Mach, the founder of the Party of Free Citizens (SSO), announced that he was quitting the party and would not lead its campaign for the upcoming European elections. Mach served as MEP between 2009 and 2014, for the SSO and was seen as the party's only realistic hope.
According to iDNES.cz, Mach failed to secure a much-needed tie up with the Realists, given their similar constituencies and was unable to raise an adequate amount of funds for the campaign, precipitating his resignation. The Eurosceptic party will shortly vote on a new election leader to replace Mach.
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
