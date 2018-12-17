Tuesday, 18 December 2018

Petr Mach quits SSO, will not lead European Election campaign

Prague Daily Monitor |
Petr Mach, the founder of the Party of Free Citizens (SSO), announced that he was quitting the party and would not lead its campaign for the upcoming European elections. Mach served as MEP between 2009 and 2014, for the SSO and was seen as the party's only realistic hope.

According to iDNES.cz, Mach failed to secure a much-needed tie up with the Realists, given their similar constituencies and was unable to raise an adequate amount of funds for the campaign, precipitating his resignation. The Eurosceptic party will shortly vote on a new election leader to replace Mach.