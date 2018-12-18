25-year-old Lukáš Hofmann wins Chalupecký award
Aktuálně.cz reports that young performance artist Lukáš Hoffman won the 29th Jindřich Chalupecký Award on Monday evening at the Veletržní Palace in Prague. Hoffman won the award for his inventive and choreographic display, according to the server. Hoffman is the youngest-ever winner of the prestigious prize, awarded annually to a Czech artist, under the age of the 35.
