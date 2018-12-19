Wednesday, 19 December 2018

Havel remembered on seventh death anniversary

19 December 2018

Thousands of people across the country marked the death anniversary of President Václav Havel, who passed away seven years ago, on the 18th of December 2011. A number of events were held in Prague and other major cities to mark the day, including a march from the Václav Havel Square at the National Theatre to Prague Castle.

At another event at Prague's Jungmannovo Namesti, people laid wreaths and lit candles, as many of Havel's friends and collaborators including religious scholar Tomáš Halík, spoke of his legacy.