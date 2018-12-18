High-speed South Moravian train line runs into problems
iDNES.cz reports that the planned high-speed South Moravian train line from Brno to Břeclav is facing problems in the design stage itself.
According to Radek Čech, the Director of the Railway Infrastructure Administration (SŽDC), a number of homes and solar farms have been built, in and around the territorial reserve zone, which complicates the placement of the tracks.
High-speed trains will run at speeds close to 350 KM/H, on newly built sections of the line, and at around 200 KM/H on the modernised sections of the old track. The line is expected to eventually continue to Prague in the north and Vienna in the south.
