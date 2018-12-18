NÚKIB warns against Huawei and ZTE
The Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NÚKIB) issued a warning against the use of telecommunications equipment manufactured by Chinese giants Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp. Dusan Navratil, Director of NUKIB, suggested in a statement, that Chinese law requires private firms to share intelligence with state agencies and with this comes the risk that certain data may be passed on or systems crippled. The US government shared similar concerns about Huawei, earlier this year in a warning.
