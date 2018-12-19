Wednesday, 19 December 2018

ÚOHS fines Booking.com CZK 8.3 million

Prague Daily Monitor |
The Office for the Protection of Competition (ÚOHS) announced that it had fined accommodation booking website Booking.com, CZK 8.3 million, for unfair trade practices. According to the ÚOHS, Booking.com concluded several agreements between 2009 and 2015, with hotels and short-term accommodation providers which favoured the portal with reduced prices, over its competitors. The UOHS' order is not final and may be appealed.