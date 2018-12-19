Wednesday, 19 December 2018

České Budějovice to be heated by Temelín nuclear plant

Prague Daily Monitor |
19 December 2018

State energy giant ČEZ confirmed on Twitter, that heat generated by the Temelín Nuclear Plant, would be used to provide district heating to the south Bohemian city of České Budějovice. Temelín currently provides heat to Týn nad Vltavou, and ČEZ expects to provide heat to České Budějovice for the next twenty years.

A hot water pipe will be constructed along the road from Temelín to the city and a trial run is expected to begin between 2020 and 2021.