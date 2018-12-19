Wednesday, 19 December 2018

Babiš attends EU-Africa Forum in Vienna

Prague Daily Monitor |
19 December 2018

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) attended a high-level EU-Africa Forum in Vienna on Tuesday, accompanied by a dozen Czech business leaders. According to iDNES.cz, Babiš stated that he saw a lot of potential business opportunities for Czech firms on the continent.

Babiš had a bilateral meeting with Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda and current President of the African Union, on the by-lines of the summit. Other big African names at the forum include Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed.