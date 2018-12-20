Czechia votes against UN Global Compact for Migration
The Czech Republic voted against the Global Compact on Migration at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday. It joined the United States, Hungary, Poland and Israel, in voting against the resolution. Another 12 countries abstained from the vote in the General Assembly while 152 countries voted for the pact. The compact is the first international pact which addresses the issue of migration but is not legally binding.
- Login to post comments
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.