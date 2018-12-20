Thursday, 20 December 2018

Czechia votes against UN Global Compact for Migration

Prague Daily Monitor |
20 December 2018

The Czech Republic voted against the Global Compact on Migration at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday. It joined the United States, Hungary, Poland and Israel, in voting against the resolution. Another 12 countries abstained from the vote in the General Assembly while 152 countries voted for the pact. The compact is the first international pact which addresses the issue of migration but is not legally binding.