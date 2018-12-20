DPP board replaces Gillar with Witowski
Hospodářské noviny reports that the board of directors of the Prague Transit Company (DPP), replaced director Martin Gillar with banker Petr Witowski. The change is one of the first big moves that the new Prague governing coalition led by Pirate Zdeněk Hřib has made.
According to HN, Gillar paid the price for being seen as too close to ANO and its parliamentary leader Jaroslav Faltýnek. Jan Šurovský and Filip Tulák, were appointed to the board of DPP as part of the change.
- Login to post comments
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.