Thursday, 20 December 2018

DPP board replaces Gillar with Witowski

Prague Daily Monitor |
20 December 2018

Hospodářské noviny reports that the board of directors of the Prague Transit Company (DPP), replaced director Martin Gillar with banker Petr Witowski. The change is one of the first big moves that the new Prague governing coalition led by Pirate Zdeněk Hřib has made.

According to HN, Gillar paid the price for being seen as too close to ANO and its parliamentary leader Jaroslav Faltýnek. Jan Šurovský and Filip Tulák, were appointed to the board of DPP as part of the change.