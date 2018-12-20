Thursday, 20 December 2018

MPs approve 2019 budget

MPs approved the budget for 2019, late on Wednesday evening with votes from the ruling ANO-ČSSD coalition and support from the Communists.

The budget deficit for the year is expected to be CZK 40 billion, with funding for infrastructure, higher salaries for civil servants and free school lunches being amongst the items on the agenda.

The opposition suggested the budget was populist and alleged the government was buying voters. The bill now moves directly to President Milos Zeman for approval, as the Senate has no say in the matter.