Thursday, 20 December 2018

Online spending expected to cross CZK 133 billion in 2018

Prague Daily Monitor |
20 December 2018

Hospodářské noviny reports that Czechs will spend an estimated CZK 133 billion shopping online in 2018. This is a new record, which is over 15% higher than the CZK 115 billion spent in 2017.

Alza, the largest online retailer, told HN that it expects over a 20% increase in sales over last year's turnover of CZK 21 billion. A majority of the spending is expected to come in the Christmas season, which began on Black Friday in November and ends on Christmas Eve in December.