ANO would win general elections with 33.5% of the vote

Prague Daily Monitor |
21 December 2018

The latest opinion polls by the Public Opinion Research Centre (CVVM) of the Academy of Sciences, for the month of December, show ANO as the winner, should elections be held now. 33.5% of respondents suggested they would vote for ANO, with 14.5% choosing ODS and 14%, the Pirates.

Only 5 parties would make it to parliament, with the left parties at the bottom. The Communists received 10% of the vote, and the CSSD, 9.5%. The others currently in parliament, including TOP 09, STAN, KDU-CSL and SPD all received less than 5% support.