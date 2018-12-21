Friday, 21 December 2018

Central bank leaves rates unchanged

The Czech National Bank (ČNB) met for the last time in 2018 on Thursday and left the interest rate unchanged. Currently at 1.75%, the rate was raised multiple times in 2018 and analysts were expecting another change. At a press conference, Jiří Rusnok, the Governor, suggested that five out of the seven members of the board, voted to leave things unchanged. Analysts expect another rise at the ČNB's next meeting in February 2019.