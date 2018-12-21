Second largest gold coin in the world in Jablonec
Novinky.cz reports that the Czech Mint in Jablonec nad Nisou, is putting the finishing touches on the world's second largest gold coin. The coin is being minted in preparation for the centenary celebrations of the Czech National Bank (CNB), which will run from February 1st to April 28th, 2019 at the Imperial Stables of Prague Castle. The coin is cast in pure gold and weighs 130 kilograms. Worth CZK 100 million, the coin has a diameter of 53.5 cm and a thickness of 4.7 cm.
- Login to post comments
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.