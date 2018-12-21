Friday, 21 December 2018

Second largest gold coin in the world in Jablonec

Prague Daily Monitor |
21 December 2018

Novinky.cz reports that the Czech Mint in Jablonec nad Nisou, is putting the finishing touches on the world's second largest gold coin. The coin is being minted in preparation for the centenary celebrations of the Czech National Bank (CNB), which will run from February 1st to April 28th, 2019 at the Imperial Stables of Prague Castle. The coin is cast in pure gold and weighs 130 kilograms. Worth CZK 100 million, the coin has a diameter of 53.5 cm and a thickness of 4.7 cm.