Friday, 21 December 2018

Zeman signs budget bill for 2019

Prague Daily Monitor
21 December 2018

President Milos Zeman stamped his approval on the budget for 2019, on Thursday. The budget was passed on Wednesday by the Chamber of Deputies, with the Communists voting in favour of the minority coalition's bill.

The total expenditure is expected to be CZK 1.505 trillion, on the back of revenues of CZK 1.465 trillion and an estimated budget deficit of CZK 40 billion. Both expenditures and revenues are approximately 10% higher than the budget for this year.