Thursday, 27 December 2018

Number of unfilled jobs at highest ever

Prague Daily Monitor |
27 December 2018

Novinky.cz reports that the number of unfilled jobs at the end of November 2018, rose to 323,542 according to the Czech Labour Office. This is the highest figure ever recorded, and almost ten times the amount of unfilled jobs in 2011.

Even if all the approximately 215,000 registered, unemployed people in the country, were to fill these jobs, the country would still need to import more labour. This meteoric rise in jobs is due to the rapid growth of the Czech economy and most of the positions require unskilled or minimally qualified labour.