Zeman talks immigration and mandatory voting in Christmas address
President Milos Zeman addressed the nation on Wednesday afternoon and warned the country about the dangers of uncontrolled immigration, in a repeat of his performance from last year.
Zeman also called on the government to consider introducing mandatory voting for citizens in elections, suggesting that voter turnout was too low, on an average.
In addition, Zeman thanked the leaders of the ANO, CSSD and the Communists for working hard to make sure the government functioned over the last year, amongst other things.
