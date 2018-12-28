Saturday, 29 December 2018

Biggest order in Czech Army history to be announced

Prague Daily Monitor |
28 December 2018

Czech Television reports that the Ministry of Defence is all set to announce the largest-ever tender for the modernization of Army weaponry, in the history of the country. The order will reportedly be worth over CZK 52 billion and will involve the replacement of the Army's entire fleet of BVP-2 amphibious infantry fighting vehicles.

The ministry promised that the entire process would be conducted in a transparent manner, but the actual tender would not be open and instead addressed directly, to the makers of the ASCOD, CV90, Lynx and Puma tanks, it is considering as replacements.