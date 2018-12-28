Saturday, 29 December 2018

Czechs spend a record CZK 45 billion online on Christmas shopping

Prague Daily Monitor |
Novinky.cz reports that Czech consumers spent over CZK 45 billion shopping online in the pre-Christmas period, from the beginning of October to the 23rd of December, this year.

According to the Association for Electronic Commerce (AKEP), this figure was almost one-fifth higher than the CZK 38 billion, spent last year. A reported CZK 5 billion was spent in the week between the 10th and 17th of December.