Vltavská overpass open to traffic again
The Technical Road Administration of the city of Prague (TSK) announced on Twitter, that it had opened the overpass located above the Vltavská metro station, to vehicular traffic again.
The overpass, which has been closed since October, will allow cars and trucks up to 3.5 tonnes, to use one lane in the direction of Holesovice, as of the 27th of December.
TSK expects to begin constructing support beams from the 15th of January 2019, which will allow the bridge to continue functioning, till a decision on its future is made.
