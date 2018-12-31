Wednesday, 2 January 2019

Prices set to rise in 2019

Prague Daily Monitor |
31 December 2018

Czech Television reports that prices for many essential services and goods are expected to rise in the new year. Analysts expect an increase in the prices of energy, food, housing costs and consumer goods in 2019.

This is being attributed to the continued expansion of the Czech economy and the record low level of unemployment in the country. Some of these cost increases will be offset by higher salaries next year.