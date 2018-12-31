Prices set to rise in 2019
Czech Television reports that prices for many essential services and goods are expected to rise in the new year. Analysts expect an increase in the prices of energy, food, housing costs and consumer goods in 2019.
This is being attributed to the continued expansion of the Czech economy and the record low level of unemployment in the country. Some of these cost increases will be offset by higher salaries next year.
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
