Babiš concedes he might have to make changes in government
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) told Czech Television (ČT) during his traditional New Year's Day interview, that a shake-up in the government could not be ruled out. The Communists, who are currently propping up the minority ANO-ČSSD government, have been baying for the heads of certain ministers.
Babiš met with Communist chair Vojtěch Filip, late in December and acknowledged Transport Minister Dan Ťok was under pressure after the D1 highway fracas, which saw day-long traffic jams. According to ČT, the Social Democrats are reluctant to change things, as of now.
