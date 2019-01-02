Babiš thinks Czechia's future looks excellent
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) told Czech Television during his traditional New Year's Day interview, that the country's future looked excellent and that its European stature was only growing, like it had been during the First Republic.
Babiš alluded to the fact that in 2018, the country had a budget surplus, the lowest unemployment rate in Europe, reduced public debt and was ranked amongst the safest countries in the world.
