January's English-friendly programme at Kino Dlabačov
Kino Dlabačov celebrates the new year with a slew of critically-acclaimed English-Friendly foreign-language films this January. The Monday-night programme features a truly pan-European line-up: Sebastian Schipper's extraordinary one-take bank heist thriller Victoria; László Nemes's devastating Holocaust drama Son of Saul, which took Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and BAFTAs; Ruben Östlund's witty excoriating satire The Square; and Danis Tanovic's Altman-esque historical tragicomedy Death in Sarajevo.
As usual, the English-Friendly foreign-language films will be screened in their respective native languages with English & Czech subtitles at the special low price of 100 Kč. Each screening will be preceded by choice pick from Dlabačov's continuing REPLAY series, featuring films you may have missed the first time around, at the bargain price of 80 Kč.
January also brings the reverently-restored The Doors Live At The Bowl ’68, capturing the legendary Los Angeles band in all their electrifying glory. Recorded on July 5 1968 at the Hollywood Bowl, and one of only two professionally-shot live performances of the band in colour, Ray Manzarek's film gives you a palpable sense of being in the 18,000-strong audience. Join them! [5.1.19 / 21:00]
ENGLISH-FRIENDLY FILM PROGRAMME
5.1.19, Saturday
21:00 - The Doors Live At The Bowl ’68 (Ray Manzarek, 2012)
7.1.19, Monday
18:30 - REPLAY: All the Money in the World / Všechny prachy světa (Ridley Scott, 2017)
21:00 - ENGLISH FRIENDLY: Victoria (Sebastian Schipper, 2015, DE)
14.1.19, Monday
18:30 - REPLAY: I, Tonya / Já, Tonya (Craig Gillespie, 2017)
21:00 - ENGLISH FRIENDLY: Son of Saul / Saul fia / Saulův syn (László Nemes, 2015, HU)
21.1.19, Monday
18:30 - REPLAY: Submergence / Až na dno (Wim Wenders, 2017)
21:00 - ENGLISH FRIENDLY: The Square / Čtverec (Ruben Östlund, 2017, SE/DE/FR/DK)
28.1.19, Monday
18:30 - REPLAY: Ramen Shop / Ramen teh / Bistro Ramen (Eric Khoo, 2018 - NO ENGLISH SUBTITLES!)
21:00 - ENGLISH FRIENDLY: Death in Sarajevo / Smrt u Sarajevu (Danis Tanovic, 2016, FR/BIH)
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
