New Year's Day fireworks commemorate Velvet Revolution
The annual New Year's Day fireworks display from Letna Park took place on Tuesday evening. This year's display marked the beginning of a year-long commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution.
The show lasted for almost eleven minutes and was structured in the form of five different paintings – Prayer, Bare Hands, Unity, Forbidden Fruit and Freedom, with each painting marking a different stage of the Velvet Revolution.
Told in the form of a retrospective narrative, by a father communicating his experience during the revolution to his daughter, the display was accompanied by popular Czech songs including the 1968 classic Modlitba pro Martu.
