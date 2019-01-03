Friday, 4 January 2019

Agrofert under European scanner

Prague Daily Monitor |
3 January 2019

Hospodářské noviny reports that EU auditors will begin a thorough check of Agrofert's books in the next few days, complicating matters for Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO). The auditors will look at records of EU subsidies granted to Agrofert over the last six years to ascertain whether Babiš' position as PM places him in a conflict of interest over his involvement with Agrofert. Technically, Babiš no longer owns the company, having placed his shares in a trust while he was in government.