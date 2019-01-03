Agrofert under European scanner
Hospodářské noviny reports that EU auditors will begin a thorough check of Agrofert's books in the next few days, complicating matters for Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO). The auditors will look at records of EU subsidies granted to Agrofert over the last six years to ascertain whether Babiš' position as PM places him in a conflict of interest over his involvement with Agrofert. Technically, Babiš no longer owns the company, having placed his shares in a trust while he was in government.
