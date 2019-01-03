Friday, 4 January 2019

Snow and strong winds cause traffic chaos in parts of the country

Prague Daily Monitor |
3 January 2019

Heavy snowfall on Wednesday wreaked havoc in many parts of the country, with villages and towns in mountainous regions being particularly affected. Czech Television reports that the Karlovy Vary region was hit worst, with the road from Boží Dar to Klínovec and Neklid being completely shut down. The situation was further complicated by strong winds, which made rescue and snow-clearing operations more difficult. The situation is expected to ease on Thursday.