Snow and strong winds cause traffic chaos in parts of the country
Heavy snowfall on Wednesday wreaked havoc in many parts of the country, with villages and towns in mountainous regions being particularly affected. Czech Television reports that the Karlovy Vary region was hit worst, with the road from Boží Dar to Klínovec and Neklid being completely shut down. The situation was further complicated by strong winds, which made rescue and snow-clearing operations more difficult. The situation is expected to ease on Thursday.
Eli at the Christmas markets with the HONEST GUIDE
Join Eli in a new episode of Prague in da MIX. Its the time in the year, where you can smell hot wine, sweets and more ... Eli joined for this special episode, with Janek and Honza from the Honest Guide. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
