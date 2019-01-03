Vandals destroy exhibition at National Theatre
Právo reports that unidentified miscreants destroyed panels being exhibited as part of the Faces of the Century exhibition at the Piazetta of the National Theatre in Prague. Approximately 25 masked vandals destroyed six of the thirteen panels that make up the exhibition in the early hours of New Year's Day. The panels contain photographs of Czechs born in 1918 by Martina Storek and, according to the organiser Pavel Chalupa, the damage is estimated at over CZK 75,000.
