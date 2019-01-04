Babiš meets Zeman at Lány Chateau
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) and his wife Monika, called upon President Miloš Zeman and his wife Ivana, on Thursday at the Lány Chateau. They met for the traditional New Year's lunch between the Head of State and the Head of Government.
According to Czech Television, Babiš and Zeman discussed the budget for 2019, the state of the economy and committed to supporting Czech exporters abroad. Babiš will leave for Asia next week, accompanied by a large Czech business delegation. He is expected to visit Singapore, Thailand and India.
