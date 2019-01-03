Friday, 4 January 2019

New Year's Eve celebrations cause serious air pollution in major cities

Prague Daily Monitor |
3 January 2019

Czech Television reports that the Czech Hydrometereological Institute found that the air quality in major Czech cities suffered significantly on New Year's Eve. The quantity of dust and harmful particulate matter in the air went over the recommended limits, largely due to the indiscriminate use of fireworks. In some cases, in Prague and Brno, the levels of PM 10 in the air were up to four and five times the 50-microgram recommended limit set by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Other cities saw significant increases of PM 10 levels too.