Plaga proposes free meals for 170,000 children
Education Minister Robert Plaga (ANO) announced on Thursday that he intends to ask the ruling coalition to consider giving 170,000 children, at kindergartens and primary schools, free lunches.
According to Aktuálně.cz, Plaga's proposal would see children whose parents make less than 2.7 times the Living and Subsistence Minimum, get free meals at school.
The ČSSD, the junior partner in the coalition, had previously suggested that all children should get free meals, irrespective how much their parents make. The government will debate both proposals in the coming weeks.
