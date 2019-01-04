Saturday, 5 January 2019

Plaga proposes free meals for 170,000 children

Prague Daily Monitor |
4 January 2019

Education Minister Robert Plaga (ANO) announced on Thursday that he intends to ask the ruling coalition to consider giving 170,000 children, at kindergartens and primary schools, free lunches.

According to Aktuálně.cz, Plaga's proposal would see children whose parents make less than 2.7 times the Living and Subsistence Minimum, get free meals at school.

The ČSSD, the junior partner in the coalition, had previously suggested that all children should get free meals, irrespective how much their parents make. The government will debate both proposals in the coming weeks.