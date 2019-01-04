Saturday, 5 January 2019

Snow chaos continues on Thursday

4 January 2019

Czech Television reports that traffic chaos, caused by heavy snowfall all over the country, continued on Thursday. Two major routes from Ostrava into Slovakia were shut, as snow plough operators struggled to make their way. The main D1 highway that runs from Prague to Brno, was also briefly shut in the Vysočina region.

A number of accidents were also reported across the country. Meteorologists have issued a warning for frost on Friday, as temperatures were expected to drop several degrees below zero overnight.