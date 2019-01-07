Babis defends Tok, but acknowledges his failings
Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) acknowledged to television host Vaclav Moravec, on his show on Czech Television on Sunday, that Transport Minister Dan Tok (ANO) was ultimately responsible for the collapse of the D1 Highway before the Christmas holidays.
However, Babis added that Tok, who is the longest-serving Transport Minister, had produced results and was doing a good job, but he was unsuccessful at marketing his achievements to the media. Tok has been under pressure over the last month, with the Communists, who are currently supporting the minority government from the outside, calling for his head.
