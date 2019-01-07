Tuesday, 8 January 2019

Babis says Chinese Ambassador lied about Huawei meeting

Prague Daily Monitor |
7 January 2019

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) told television host Vaclav Moravec, on his show on Czech Television, on Sunday, that the Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianmin lied about what transpired when they met in late December.

Babis met Zhang before the Christmas holidays at a restaurant in Prague 6 and the Chinese Embassy made a bold statement on social media, claiming that the two discussed the Czech government's response to a warning by the National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NUKIB) that communication technology produced by Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE was a threat to Czech national security.